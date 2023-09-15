A student of the University of Calabar has displayed his project work which was heavily marked down by his supervisor

Expressing his frustration, the student questioned the supervisor's approach and shared his pain over his supervisor's remarks

Netizens reacting in the comments section consoled him while sharing their experiences in school

A TikTok user identified as @mahrha_silva has cried out after seeing numerous red pen markings made by his supervisor on his final year project.

The student of the University of Calabar expressed his frustration, questioning the supervisor's excessive corrections.

Student in tears after seeing lecturer's remark on project Photo credit: @mahrha_silva/TikTok.

Speaking further, he noted that the supervisor must have studied creative art in school due to the intricate designs made with the red pen.

Confusion over supervisor's remark

Mahrha_silva further shared his confusion over the supervisor's comment of "LOL" after submitting chapters 1, 2, and 3 of his project.

He said;

“I thought supervisor na to just correct few things, Wetin be all this one. E be like my supervisor study creative art for school, she just carry red pen Dey design my work.

"She even asked me how did I get to finally, which one be how did I get to finally, them Dey jump class for university.”

Reactions trail video of final year student lamenting over final year project

Netizens flooded the comments section with their experiences and opinions on the student's situation.

@Bibian reacted:

“Let my supervisor be nice pls I no get energy this final year.”

@user93135131737742 said:

“School no be come chop from sch gate my hrt don the beatle. Sorry dr u go graduate.”

@Chibiyke said:

“If I tell you what I went through, mine nah Prof, las I don Graduate.”

@Martin Nancy said:

“Reprint am give am back on a good day.”

@hopeedem240 said:

“Na bad thing to go University of Calabar guy ele i see shege.”

@unstoppablecharity reacted:

“Congratulations to us that our supervisor didn't stress in printing and wasting the papers everything we did is online, both corrections too.”

Watch the video below:

