A Nigerian university graduate said his final year project work was seen in the dustbin.

The man, Praise Akinlami, took to TikTok to narrate how his friend found copies of the project where they were trashed.

The project work was dumped in the dustbin. Photo credit: TikTok/@praiseakinlami.

Source: TikTok

Praise said many universities in Nigeria and other higher institutions are involved in the practice of throwing away project works.

He lamented that he spent so much money and went through a lot of stress to produce the research work later found in the dustbin.

He bitterly said he had planned his project work as far back as when he was in 100-level only for the school to later throw it away like trash.

Praise said the undergraduate project works done by university students in Nigeria could be regarded as a scam.

Many of his TikTok followers joined in condemning the act but others said universities can't keep project works forever.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as school dumps university project

@CHAIRMAN said:

"You want to graduate or not?"

@Iam_deefederal said:

"Don’t involve government yet abeg na final year I dey. Make I finish first before I hear say something do something."

@iamedric1 commented:

"The essence of the project is for you to learn or prove what you have learnt. You don't expect them to hold it forever."

@celeb asked:

"So what are they supposed to do with the project?"

@MARTYNS.CI said:

"Always end up in the dumpster after spending so much money. Waste! The most painful part is that they never read it."

@two-facechefunlimited commented:

"Guy I spent 300k for the project plus 80 to soft my lecturer up."

Source: Legit.ng