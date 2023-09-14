A young lady has caused a frenzy online after sharing her encounter with a persistent admirer on public transport

The man asked her out in the presence of other passengers and even went ahead to flaunt his wealth

Netizens found the video amusing as they filled the comments section with laughter emojis and hilarious statements

After opting for public transport due to exorbitant Uber fares, a Nigerian lady with the handle @_justmera on TikTok found herself in an unforgettable situation.

Throughout the journey from Egbeda to Oshodi, a man persistently showered her with unwanted advances, emphasizing his financial status and even showcasing his car keys.

Lady shares video of man begging for her attention in public bus Photo credit: @justmera/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man insists on getting lady's attention in public bus

Undeterred by her disinterest, he continued his fruitless pursuit and went ahead to flaunt his wealth.

The lady shared the video on TikTok with the caption:

“All the way from Egbeda he didn't stop shooting useless shot in the bus, we got to oshodi and he started bluffing talm bout he has money. Do i look like i gaf sir?”

As the bus reached Oshodi, the man's tone suddenly shifted and he claimed to be in possession of excessive money.

However, Justmera, unimpressed by his sudden change of tune, humorously questioned his credibility, asking if she appeared interested.

Netizens react to video of man wooing lady in public bus

The video shared by Justmera quickly gained traction with netizens finding the encounter highly amusing.

@OAMIN commented:

“Gbam very banging spec Mera. Is this what you go through cause I can't.”

@Zara_Okpara| YOUTUBER said:

“Now your life is sweet like cinnamon.”

@Favy reacted:

“Let's enter this mini bus ke.”

@Adeoluwajoju said:

“The full reveal killed me.”

@Goldie_ayoola reacted:

“Not him showing off corolla car key.”

@Nyx commented:

“It's the "order uber for her instead" for me.”

@Oyedele Sandra reacted;

“The guy that said "Ema rira yin ni social media" knows what'sup.”

@Queen reacted:

“Real definition of Never back down Never give uple lea lea but he was doing too much.”

@Ade folaju reacted:

“The other guy don sabi. E don say hin go see himself for social media tomorrow.”

@aanjiee reacted:

“Owo wa let him take care of you.”

Watch the video below:

