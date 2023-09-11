A young boy has captured the attention of netizens with his exceptional talent for hyping using Igbo parables

A video showed the talented boy hyping a man who was amazed by his talent and sprayed him with wads of cash

The boy's video has garnered widespread admiration, with viewers describing him as an ancestor reincarnated in the body of a child

A little boy has taken social media by storm with his remarkable ability to hype using Igbo parables.

A video posted by @tpai29 on TikTok quickly went viral, showcasing the boy's captivating performance as he hyped a man who couldn’t help but spray him money.

Little boy hypes man with Igbo language Photo credit: @tpai29/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A star is born

As the video gained traction, netizens flooded the comments section with admiration for the young boy.

Many were astounded by his deep understanding of Igbo culture and the art of hyping. Some even went as far as describing him as an ancestor who had returned in the form of this gifted child.

Netizens in awe of little Igbo boy's hyping talent

The young boy's talent has not only captured the attention of netizens but has also sparked discussions about the importance of preserving cultural traditions.

His ability to captivate and entertain through the use of Igbo parables has positioned him as a rising star in the world of cultural performances.

@Offical vee reacted:

“See talent after the parents will say he should go and study medicine and surgery.”

@CHIZARAM. E. said:

“They just dey born ancestors these days.”

@fitumi Maryam commented:

“This boy remind me of late Osinachi.”

@Princess Purity reacted:

“How can I like more than once.”

@Big Michael of Accra said:

“This one don blow like this.”

@userChinel014 reacted:

“Nothing you wan tell me Igbo sweet die, G one love.”

@Brighto reacted:

“Nah ancestors Dem just dey born these days.”

@Investor Blaq said:

“Person grandpa don reincarnate.”

@lucydiamond reacted:

“See talent naaaa chai igbo to the world.”

@Queen commented:

“I can't stop watching this.”

@obiageririta said:

“Igbo amaka bless you my boy.”

Watch the video below:

Albino kid acts as hype man at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short video shared by @mcfreshtv showed a young albino performing well as a hypeman at a wedding ceremony.

With a mic, the boy sang confidently like an adult as wedding guests stopped briefly to look at him. They were amazed. Seconds into the video, a woman came towards him and sprayed the kid with money.

His performance was sterling. TikTokers who watched the video said the kid needed to be helped so he could maximise his skill.

