VeryDarkMan shared throwback pictures of himself which quickly gained attention and sparked conversations among netizens

In his caption, the controversial bodybuilder recounted that his girlfriend left him because he was broke at the time

Social media users reacted massively to the post with many applauding him for not giving up on his dreams

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Fast-rising activist and bodybuilder, VeryDarkMan, has captured the attention of his followers with a series of throwback pictures.

Sharing the photos, he revealed that his girlfriend left him because of his financial situation.

Video of VeryDarkMan surfaces online Photo credit: @gossipmill/ Instagram.

Source: TikTok

"She left because I'm broke, I'm still broke", he wrote.

The humorous remark struck a chord with netizens who found his candidness and self-deprecating humor refreshing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

VeryDarkMan captures hearts with his physical appearance

Alongside the amusing caption, netizens couldn't help but shower him with compliments about his appearance.

Many users expressed admiration for his charm and attractiveness, emphasizing that financial status does not define one's appeal.

Reactions trail throwback photos of VeryDarkMan

His post quickly gained traction, generating a flurry of reactions and engagement from netizens.

@nickymill said:

“Dat smile.”

@7Lydiia commented:

“Growth.”

@Maama reacted:

“You look so good.”

@Vc10 commented:

“It's the smile for me.”

@Fiery Vicky reacted:

“Our president.”

@oluwakemmy said:

“Omo but black is fine sha.”

@juliettaokubo942 said:

“I too cute.”

@Malex ma771 said:

“Living legend AGE.”

@blackgold said:

“Is the smiles for me.”

@Nahima reacted:

“You just achieved the lil smile on your face.”

@peaceb35 said:

“No be today this guy handsome.”

@Queen Favour commented:

“Omo this man is effortlessly handsome I no go lie, I watched it 4x.”

Watch the video below:

Video of VeryDarkMan with Hausa men surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan, has stunned netizens with a new video which he shared on social media. In the clip, he was seen boldly teaching Hausa artisans self-defence techniques.

VeryDarkMan is known for his empowering message of self-reliance and not succumbing to societal pressures. In the video, he emphasized that life doesn't have to be hard and encouraged people to live for themselves rather than trying to impress others.

The comments section of the viral video was flooded with expressions of love and support for VeryDarkMan. Netizens applauded his efforts to empower others and his authenticity and ability to prioritize his happiness and growth.

Source: Legit.ng