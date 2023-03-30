A jolly man stole the show as he had an excellent dance time with his two young daughters in the house

The man climbed the living room table as he showed off funny dance moves to Rihanna's song We Found Love

Many internet users opined that the man was a whole vibe as others passed funny remarks about his wife, who watched them

A man climbed the living room table and danced with his two young daughters to We Found Love by Rihanna featuring Clavin Harris.

Meanwhile, their mum sat on the couch during the family dance performance and did not utter a word.

He danced happily with his daughters. Photo Credit: @nitablessing

Source: TikTok

The two young ladies complemented their father like a dance crew as they kept up with the beats of the hit song.

It was an energetic display from the daughters and their father. He showed excellent balance as he moved his body on the smooth table while wearing socks.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The clip shared by @nitablessing has elicited lovely reactions on TikTok and amassed over 950k views.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@K said:

"Not gonna lie, I was a little nervous for dad on the table in socks. That table looks like it’s been freshly polished with Pledge Lemon."

@Priscilla Ranjitkar said:

"Your dad’s killing it!! He’s a whole vibe!!"

@Jane Nakazwe said:

"Dad said he’s Rihanna and y’all are the dancing marshmallows! It’s his show now lol."

@Uche Aneke said:

"I was afraid, cus this looks almost exactly like my parents house, down to the coffee table."

@zukilesouls said:

"Mom sitting there on some " Lord this ain't a family I was prayin for."

@user5550292239205 said:

"The mom was just watching from the sofa wondering how he fall in love with your dad."

@Naya Marie Williams said:

"I need to find a husband like her father because we both going to give the performance of our lives."

Father and daughter dance happily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had danced happily with her father in the house.

In a video shared via the popular app TikTok, the duo danced with so much energy to an Amapiano beat.

They danced around each other and vibed hard while staring at each other with sweet smiles. Some netizens who came across the clip on TikTok wished they had experienced such a charming relationship with their dads.

Source: Legit.ng