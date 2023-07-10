A video showing the fathers of the bride and groom having fun and a dance at their kids’ wedding has gone viral on TikTok

In the footage, the two dads started by giving each other a hug before they went on to have a dance-off on stage

They both seemed to enjoy the moment as much as their kids who were sitting together and watching their dads show off their moves to see who was the better dancer

A heartwarming video that captured the fathers of the bride and groom having fun and making some dance moves at their children’s wedding has warmed hearts.

In the clip, the two proud fathers started by embracing each other warmly before they head to the stage to have a friendly dance-off.

Dads of groom and bride dance together on their children's wedding day. Photo credit: @mcjessecfr

Fathers of groom and bride dance together

They both displayed their joy and excitement as they groove to the music, while their children are sitting next to each other and cheering them on.

The video showed the dads trying to outdo each other with their dancing skills and having a lot of fun in the process.

Many people who watched the video said it was the dream of every child to watch that unfold and praised the fathers too.

Find the video of the dads dancing together at their children's wedding

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the dancing fathers below:

@Esther74848 reacted:

"When you pay your wife's money complete."

@bigTife said:

"This is the joy when you children made you proud, may my parent live long to witness this day."

@maamibella52 wrote:

"Please lord grant my daddy long life to witness my joy day please oh Lord."

@Christye commented:

"See as l Dey smile like mumu so lovely."

@favouritedoll22 also commented:

"You nor this this one with Uhrobo man."

@Nu_ella:

"Omo..this ones go be best of friends."

@Vboerrie:

"Sabi men. It's so sweet when both parents from the couples are still alive."

@pearlqueen713:

"That tall daddy knows what'sup."

