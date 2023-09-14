An excited Nigerian groom jumped in joy after seeing the face of his beautiful bride for the first time

A video showed the groom opening the veil to behold his bride before creating a heartwarming scene

The video has caused a frenzy on social media as many netizens comment on his quick attraction to his bride

A touching video captures an Hausa man's exuberant reaction upon uncovering his bride's face.

The man's excitement was palpable as he opened his wife's veil, as she sat on their bed after the wedding.

Man sees wife's face for the first time after marriage Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Speculations of an arranged marriage

In the comments section of the video, many netizens opined that the marriage was arranged and he had no idea what his bride's face looked like.

It was his first time laying his eyes on his bride and she obviously exceeded his expectations with her beauty.

Reactions as man jubilates after seeing bride's face

@omalishan reacted:

“When they arrange marriage for you and then, she turns out to be your crush.”

@ife luv12 reacted:

“He got exactly what he ordered.”

@eajakad commented:

“Brand new package, zero body count. No be slay queen.”

@chyddo commented:

“When you receive exactly what you ordered. Bro don carry blood tonic. No more rheumatism.”

@governorscousin reacted:

“Tear rubber zero mileage.”

@bishy.opeyemi reacted:

“It's like the wife is finer than who he was expecting.”

@sadeeq_abdoulsamad said:

“My Muslim brothers let gather here.”

@greatman7500 said:

“Exactly what he ordered he got it.”

@teeto_ _olayeni reacted:

“The knacking that day will be a banger u.”

@thisisdamii commented:

“What he ordered is even more impressing than what he was expecting.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng