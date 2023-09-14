A UK-based woman has shared a video detailing her frustrating experience as a domiciliary carer

In the heartbreaking video, she lamented that despite working 14 hours, she was only paid for just one hour

Netizens have reacted strongly in the comment section, offering suggestions and expressing their opinions on the matter

A woman with the handle @beccabeatv has cried out online six months after securing a job as a domiciliary carer in the UK.

She highlighted the challenges she faced, including working long hours and being paid for only a fraction of her time.

Lady working as domiciliary worker in UK laments Photo credit: @beccabeatv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Frustrations of a Domiciliary Carer in the UK

According to the heartbroken lady, she usually works for 14 hours only to get paid for one one-hour job.

She wrote:

“After 6 months of working as a domiciliary carer in the UK. After working 14 hours and paid for only one hour.”

Her revelation has shed light on the alleged difficulties faced by domiciliary carers in the country.

Netizens react and offer suggestions to domiciliary carer in UK

The video has sparked a wave of reactions in the comment section, with netizens expressing their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Many sympathized with Becca's situation and suggested that she explore alternative options, such as live-in care.

Others went a step further, stating that they would rather remain jobless than work as domiciliary carers.

@sparkleufus said:

“Instead of me to d domicilary I prefer to sit at home doing nothing.”

@Olori Adekoya reacted:

“Sorry sis.”

@Mercedes Fulton said:

“Welcome to the uk.”

@AnnieTV said:

“Try live-in care you will earn more and hardly do anything your welcome.”

@Harrycom reacted:

“If you're telling the truth. and you're legal here. just contact me immediately. They will pay it and we will put an end to this.”

Watch the video below:

