A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video dancing with her four children as she sent them off to school

The video captured the excitement and joy of the mother on school resumption day as she danced happily at home

Netizens in the comments section related to her excitement and talked about the joy that comes with school resumption after a long break

A woman on TikTok with the handle @nkiiodih posted an intriguing clip of herself and her four children dancing as they headed off to school.

The video affirmed the enthusiasm and excitement that many parents feel on the first day of school.

Mum dances happily as school resumes Photo credit: @nkiidodih/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, she was seen dancing happily with a very broad smile on her face as her children posed beside her in their school uniforms.

In her caption, she wrote:

"All mothers on school resumption day. God is faithful even if it's one hour, let there just be peace,"

Netizens react as mum dances on school resumption day

The video has garnered a significant response from netizens in the comments section. Many viewers shared how happy they were at the beginning of a new school year.

@livilucy reacted:

“Nah teacher go come suffer the rest.”

@mercyobiora495 reacted:

“God bless all the mothers and fathers out there. I am on this table too.”

@Uj love said:

“Na me be this.”

@Mimasi & Ivan commented:

“I can relate deal leg may God give us more strength.”

@Ogen commented:

“D joy no be here.”

@Olistar Gold reacted:

“Omo e no easy my son alone eh hmmm nne you be strong woman.”

@AMARA said:

“Eziokwu.”

Watch the video below:

Mum dances as children resume school after long break

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother danced for joy as she regained her free time following her children's resumption after a long summer break.

In a funny video on TikTok, the kids all frowned with their hands folded across their chests. They were already dressed in their uniforms, carrying their school bags. Many parents who reacted to the clip said they could not wait for their children's schools to resume.

Mieedarh said: "This is supposed to be I and my son on Monday but here I am, still haven’t figured out a way to raise his school fees it’s well."

