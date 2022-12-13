A Nigerian woman living in diaspora has cried out over the condition of her autistic son who was left under the snow

According to the young woman, she pays a carer heavily to take care of her son, but he's still neglected

In a heartbreaking video, she lamented that the young autistic boy was left without a jacket in the snow

A Nigerian woman has raised an alarm on TikTok as she accused her autistic son's carer of neglecting her child.

In a heartbreaking video, the sad woman filmed her son standing under the snow without a jacket, while his carer wore one.

She lamented that despite paying the carer heavily to take care of her son, the young boy still gets neglected.

In her words:

"I went out and the carer came and took my son out in this snow like this without a jacket. And look at the carer, she's got a jacket. See this is what I go through as a mother of an autistic adult. I don't know what would happen if I had gone to the office today and this boy stays without jacket.

"The carer took Tade out without his jacket in the snow. Found them on the road while driving home. This is what we go through and why we beg them to let us choose our own carers. They get paid a lot to look after my child."

Social media reactions

@glorytogloryy said:

"I’m a social worker, please contact your local authority and inform them what has happened. You can request for a direct payment and you can choose."

@bunmyola2yahooit wrote:

"This is sad, I can understand your feelings she dressed properly, knowing very well that the weather is so cold, why wicked act."

@jeneisha29 stated:

"This is awful! I’m so sorry as someone who’s worked in care this is unacceptable on all levels. Please report this! I hope your son is ok."

@iyaibeta said:

"Omg Iya Tade. This is too disgusting Brother Tade are you ok. Thank GOD he even arrived safely these people are wicked."

@ms_l_v_m commented:

"Mamma don't cry I worked with boys like your son an seen some horrible staff behaviour record/ write dwn everything."

@tytyk2 said:

"God will continue to be with Akintade. It is disheartening. Pls, stay strong. Have you considered a direct payment so you can employ someone you know?"

Nigerian woman living abroad begs to be deported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in distress is seeking help over claims of her life being in danger there in the Netherlands. Speaking in pidgin and English, the lady made a video lamenting almost in tears that her husband abandoned her.

She showed the face of a white lady who she said was a doctor that certified her son of autism but refused to release the necessary documents or send her back to Nigeria.

She showed the face of a black man, claiming he was her psychologist. The lady said she desired freedom and that they had refused to deport her.

