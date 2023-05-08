A little boy on uniform wearing a school bag who was so happy to go to school has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the boy could be seen running out of her parent's gate with palpable excitement as he was eager to reach school

Many people who watched the video could not believe that a boy of his age was happy to go to school

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A little Nigerian boy of not more than four years running to school with excitement has caught the attention of many people.

The little boy must have woken up with a big smile on his face, he was so excited to go to school that day that he could not wait to put on his new uniform and pack his school bag.

Little boy happy to go to school. Photo credit: @hanifaabdul13 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Eager to enter school bus

It was obvious that the boy enjoyed education, eager to go to school to learn new things, make new friends, and play with other children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the video he could be seen running out of the house and then making it out of the gate. His proud mother who was behind the camera wished him a good day at school.

The video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Adeola648383 reacted:

"This boy get babe for sch with the way he's saying bye bye."

@Zaydan said:

"The boy will need an uber from the house to the gate."

@user27O8590522816 wrote:

"My love for this boy no be small | like the way he was happy while going to school Smart boy. You will become great I shall Allah."

@bajo90s commented:

"He speaks Yoruba very well and nice."

@user988977788556 also commented:

"See dis boy they happy to go school. Later government go change everything."

user8808527839229

"Awwwwn he love school oo000"

@afolabioluwatimil8:

"He don miss his girlfriend."

Cute little kid school uniform prays in class as classmate stares in awe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A little boy in a viral video was also taught how to pray for himself and others.

In the clip, the little boy was allowed to pray concerning the food they were about to eat in class. His prayer was echoed and repeated by the entire class, and his teacher also joined in.

He prayed concerning the food and also asked God to bless all the boys and girls around the world and to provide for them too.

Source: Legit.ng