A Twitter user has shared his heart-wrenching experience after discovering his spouse's infidelity

The man returned from an overnight shift as a corrections officer when his grandmother informed him that the bedsheets smelled like kente oil

The revelation led him to uncover a disturbing truth that his boss scheduled him for double shifts to sleep with his wife

A Twitter user identified as @PapaBearLaFlare shared his sad ordeal after discovering his wife's cheating escapades.

He learned the truth about his wife’s infidelity after his grandmother noticed a weird scent on the bedsheets.

Further investigation led him to confirm that his boss had been sleeping with his wife.

Unveiling the double shift scheme

PapaBear said his boss had intentionally scheduled him for double shifts to spend time with his wife.

In his words:

“I had just came home from an overnight shift working as a corrections officer. My grandmother let me know that the bedsheets smelled like kente oil, which was the same scent my boss had. I found out he was scheduling me double shifts just to sleep with my wife.”

Netizens react as man reveals why his boss scheduled him on double shifts

Netizens expressed sympathy for PapaBear and condemned the boss's unethical behaviour.

@iJokerOG commented:

“Ya boss had you breaking your back with them double shifts while he was breaking ya girls back? Naa that's a different type of disrespect.”

@Amigh said:

“I hope you're in a better place now.”

@Queen Menacing said:

“Damn! I'm so sorry that happened to you and in your home/bed.”

@TheFabBookLover reacted:

“This is awful.”

@subphar commented:

“Reminds me of David in the Bible. Em send Bathsheba's husband go war front. Person fit just suffer for wetin em no sabi.”

@Guchomili said:

“Are you serious? This is sad?”

@MrFukUrFeelins reacted:

“LAWD! Thank God for Grandma.”

See the post below:

