A confident young boy took the act of dancing to a great level when he danced in the midst of adults

The boy used his excellent dance skills to thrill the adults who watched as he moved his body to a native music

The video has been posted on Instagram, and dance lovers on the platform praised the kid for being skilful

A young boy who is a skilled dancer danced to a native song in a viral Instagram video.

His dance was performed in the midst of adults who watched with joy and clapped for him. The video was posted by @jesuisbeninois.

The boy used his dance skills to entertain adults. Photo credit: Instagram/@jesuisbeninois.

Source: Instagram

Young boy dances to traditional music

In the video, the boy had a native wrapper tied around his waist, he wore a trouser underneath it. His upper body was not covered.

The music he danced to was a native one, but despite his young age, he had a proper grasp of it and how to shake his body to the rhythm.

Adults who watched the boy as he danced could not control themselves as they repeatedly clapped for him.

Also, Instagram users found the dance video very interesting as they took to the comments to appreciate him with kind words. The video was reposted by @NWE.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@iamstevealabi said:

"It's more than dance, it's our pride, our culture is."

@emmano_balingi said:

"African culture is just beautiful. This is how we influenced and continue to influence music in the world."

@lenagilcilene said:

"What a beautiful dancing boy."

@hydie_lib said:

"That's what was missing in the dance of "the woman king" movie."

@l.bozo___ reacted:

"Bros got better motor skills than me."

leo_david_ayooluwabami commented:

"Me dancing for my village people when am still a kid thinking I have someone to save me."

