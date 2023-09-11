A Nigerian graduate shared his story of losing his father before exams and graduating with a First Class Honors on Twitter

His tweet went viral and received thousands of reactions from people who were inspired by his resilience and congratulated him for his success

His tweet was meant to serve as encouragement for other students who are facing difficulties never to give up and work hard for their goals

Iyiola Oladunjoye, a Nigerian graduate, shared his inspiring story of resilience and academic excellence on Twitter.

He revealed how he lost his father a few days before his second-semester exams and how he managed to cope with the tragedy and achieve a remarkable feat.

Nigerian students finishes with first class. Photo credit: Twitter/@iyiolaoladunjoye

Oladunjoye wrote on Twitter: “From 3.67 to 4.99 CGPA. Wasn’t in my right frame of mind that second semester. Lost my father few days to exam. I just thought to myself; if I eventually dropout due to financial reasons, I must do so in honor (to my father). Few years later, I graduated with a First Class Honors.”

His tweet went viral and received hundreds of likes, retweets, and comments from people who were moved by his story and congratulated him for his success.

Oladunjoye graduated from the University of Illorin his with a degree in Microbiology.

See the tweets below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

@stephenatolagbe reacted:

"This is amazing."

@iyioladu said:

"Thank you. All glory to Allaah! And many. thanks to everyone who has helped me throughout my journey."

@marvelwonderz wrote:

"Harmattan semester and rain semester? Lmao. But then congratulations."

@iyioladu commented:

"Lol, they actually depicted the realities of llorin weather. I later preferred Harmattan semesters to rain. Rain semester to play, Harmattan semester to catch-up."

@abbietayo commented:

"This is huge!"

Source: Legit.ng