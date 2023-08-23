A Nigerian man has sought help on behalf of a first-class graduate of accounting from Federal University Wukari

In a post shared via Facebook, he lamented bitterly about the young girl being unable to get a job since she graduated

Speaking further, he disclosed that the girl's mother was a widow who struggled to see her daughter through school

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Facebook user identified as Ukan Kurugh has shared a photo of a young lady, Kura Benedicta, alongside a photo of her degree certificate.

He highlighted that Kura, who hails from Gboko, Benue State, graduated with a first-class degree in Accounting from Federal University Wukari and did her NYSC at Rivers State University.

First class graduate searching for a job Photo credit: @Ukan Kurugh/Facebook

Source: Facebook

However, despite her impressive academic achievement, Kura has been unable to secure a job or find a stable means of support.

Ukan seeks help for unemployed female graduate

In his plea for help, Ukan urged individuals to extend their goodwill towards Kura, enabling her to find employment and potentially pursue further education.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, Kura aspires to register with Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) but lacks the necessary financial resources.

In an inspiring call for community support, Ukan pleaded with individuals to support Kura Benedicta, a talented first-class graduate in Accounting and the daughter of a widow, as she embarks on her journey toward a brighter future.

He said;

“A SISTER WHO ALSO GRADUATED WITH A FIRST CLASS IN ACCOUNTING IS LOOKING FOR A JOB. She is from Gboko by Name Kura Benedicta. Her mum is a widow.

"She graduated from University of Wukari with a first class in accounting, served at Rivers State University and since then nothing has come out tangible to keep her going.

"I am using this medium to solicit your various good will for her, so she can get something doing with her life and probably go back to school again. She want to forward her education by registering for ICAN but lack the money/resources to do that.

"If you want to reach her for help, please reach me so we can connect easily. May God bless any destiny helper reading this, so he or she can be touched to help a daughter of a widow. Amen.”

Reactions as man seeks help for unemployed first-class graduate

Joel Kaka said:

“She should advance in accounting skill. Try to solve problems in accounting that will simplify accounting processes. This is 21st century where 1st class graduate should be employing people with their solutions and not looking for jobs. Jobs should also be looking for first class students because of what they have different from the existing job specification. May she find one soon. Or think of Ideas that will make her a job creator soon.”

Benjamin Beejay reacted:

“First class the find job. Wetin go be our own with pass degree na Nigeria has question to answer.”

Dani Aisabokhae commented:

“Firstly, the University suppose to absorb these First Class Graduates if they awarded them the degree. Secondly, the State Government suppose to give them automatic employment in agencies that need such special brains to propel thinking and quick actions. Leaving such brains follow is very irresponsible on the Universities and their State Governments."

Terungwa lyongo said:

“Kai! What a world? First Class looking for work. This is not supposed to be so. After working hard in school to get good results and yet no job after graduation. May God crown their efforts with success and grant their heart desires of getting a good job. For Benue indigenes with First Class, the State government under His Excellency Rev. Fr. Alia should offer them an opportunity in the State Civil Service if they are willing. From there, some can go further to acquire higher degrees. This will also encourage more Benue Sons and Daughters to work harder in school. It will also clear the wrong philosophy of others seen school as a Scam.”

Kenneth Gese reacted:

“I will advise her to go for ICAN and after her induction, jobs will looks for her.”

Onoja Anthony commented:

“As a first class graduate of Accounting, ICAN has a scholarship for her to write the institute's qualifying exams without paying a dime. Kindly advise her approach BEST OPTION ICAN TUITION HOUSE at Kashim Ibrahim road, Makurdi.”

See the post below:

Medical graduate searching for job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady who is a fresh medical graduate has posted a video showing how she went about hunting for a job. She recorded a video of when she visited three different hospitals and posted it on her TikTok handle, @vera_leee.

In the video, the lady made it known that she was a new medical doctor, and it was her first day looking for a job. She mapped out three different hospitals and visited them one after the other, hoping to submit her application for a housemanship position.

The first two hospitals told her they were not accredited for housemanship, so she could not submit her documents. When she got to the last hospital on her list, her documents were eventually accepted, but she would know if she got the job at a later date.

The video has gone viral and raised questions. Many are surprised that medical doctors also have to look for jobs. Some said they thought doctors would just be called to resume work after graduation.

Source: Legit.ng