A hilarious TikTok video showed a man who accepted a challenge to keep quiet on the mic and get anything he wanted

The man was enjoying his drink when another man approached him with the offer

He nodded and did not say a word, he then pointed to a shirt that cost $295 and got it for free

A hilarious video on TikTok has captured the attention of thousands of viewers.

It featured a man who agreed to take part in a daring challenge: he had to stay silent on the microphone, and he would receive anything he wished for.

Oyinbo man successfully gets gift from black man. Photo credit: TikTok/@cliftondean

Source: TikTok

The man was calmly sipping his drink at a bar when another approached him with the proposition.

He accepted the challenge with a smile and kept his mouth shut.

Man with mic meets stranger

He then walked around the bar and spotted a shirt that he liked. It was a designer shirt that had a price tag of £295.

He pointed to it, and the other man willingly paid for it.

The video concluded with him finally uttering his first words in a hilarious manner that left everyone in stitches.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Tashye73737 reacted:

"I never expected him to sound like that."

Nizak said:

"Not him only speaking after the item was secured."

Jaee wrote:

"I already knew the voice was gon be like that he got that swag."

DiamondPrettyCocky commented:

"I know some of y'all weren't ready but WE knew from his walk he was gonna sound like that."

Fallingforalina:

"The voice was so expected you can tell from his mannerism."

Ava64747:

"His voice was so unexpected."

Mimi:

"Did he just take a sip from a stranger Cup."

Zac8271481:

"350$ but 294 w taxes math ain't mathin."

Sexypicklejuice331:

"Hold on- ik you didn't just drink after a stranger."

LadyT:

"Understood the assignment."

Source: Legit.ng