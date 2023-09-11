Man With Mic Walks to Stranger Drinking from Cup, Tells Him If Does Not Speak He Can Get Anything
- A hilarious TikTok video showed a man who accepted a challenge to keep quiet on the mic and get anything he wanted
- The man was enjoying his drink when another man approached him with the offer
- He nodded and did not say a word, he then pointed to a shirt that cost $295 and got it for free
A hilarious video on TikTok has captured the attention of thousands of viewers.
It featured a man who agreed to take part in a daring challenge: he had to stay silent on the microphone, and he would receive anything he wished for.
The man was calmly sipping his drink at a bar when another approached him with the proposition.
"I will be well fed now": Man returns to wife after coming to Nigeria for wedding, she hugs him in video
He accepted the challenge with a smile and kept his mouth shut.
Man with mic meets stranger
He then walked around the bar and spotted a shirt that he liked. It was a designer shirt that had a price tag of £295.
He pointed to it, and the other man willingly paid for it.
The video concluded with him finally uttering his first words in a hilarious manner that left everyone in stitches.
Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.
Watch the video below:
Legit compiled some of the reactions below:
Tashye73737 reacted:
"I never expected him to sound like that."
Nizak said:
"Not him only speaking after the item was secured."
Jaee wrote:
"I already knew the voice was gon be like that he got that swag."
DiamondPrettyCocky commented:
"I know some of y'all weren't ready but WE knew from his walk he was gonna sound like that."
Fallingforalina:
"The voice was so expected you can tell from his mannerism."
Ava64747:
"His voice was so unexpected."
Mimi:
"Did he just take a sip from a stranger Cup."
Zac8271481:
"350$ but 294 w taxes math ain't mathin."
Sexypicklejuice331:
"Hold on- ik you didn't just drink after a stranger."
LadyT:
"Understood the assignment."
Source: Legit.ng