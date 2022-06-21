A hilarious challenge thrown to a Nigerian man by his white wife has caused a commotion on social media

His wife promised to give him $100 (N41k) if he could get to a red car parked some distance from where they stood without walking

The Nigerian man took up the challenge but his method of reaching the car didn't quite impress his wife

A funny interracial couple's challenge has elicited hilarious reactions among netizens.

The video shared by the Nigerian husband on TikTok with the handle @mr_tov showed the man and wife standing opposite each other, with a red car parked at an adjacent angle to them.

Her husband accepted the challenge. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mr_tov

While standing, the lady challenged the man to get to the car without walking and get a reward of $40 (N16k).

Her man counter-offered that he'd take up the challenge if the prize was increased to $100 (N41k) and it was done in cash.

His smiling wife consented and he took up the challenge. The lady watched as he frog-jumped to where the car was parked and heaved a sigh of relief.

Perhaps unimpressed, she questioned why he didn't run to the car instead. The clip ends with the man staring into the sky with a surprised look on his face.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

ryanmolstad302 said:

"Crawl? Roll? There are other options and bro took the least valid or logical one."

Neval said:

"I wouldn't have used my legs lest they said I walked. I was thinking head down but how to get to the car honestly no idea."

Kaykay Nwabunike said:

"I thought about running but I assume it may bring about argument and dictionary. then crawlin came up."

Orza Jason said:

"Now I can boldly say I have a low IQ . I would have rolled on the floor to the car."

