Man Gives Woman N100k Cash, She Collects It, Shows No Appreciation, Argues With Helper
- A woman who got a N100k gift did not show enough appreciation as many people kicked against her attitude
- The lady said that she was worth more than she was given because of the way she performed in an earlier video
- A few social media users said that they would have collected their money back if she gave them such a response
A content creator who earlier made a video with a woman went back to her and gifted her N100,000.
Many people were surprised at her attitude towards the money. The woman entertained many people in an earlier clip on @soltdgmc1 TikTok page.
The woman said that she was worth more than the money given because of how much she entertained people.
TikTokers people said that a woman like that can never appreciate anything, even if given everything.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
ALASEPE TV said:
"If you build her a mansion she no go still appreciate."
rose28166 said:
"If I no collect my money make I die."
Ayomideji said:
"Ogbeni normally ondo people no they appreciate."
MotivationDee said:
"She probably thinks he is playing a prank and will ask for it back or most likely in shock."
Slay said:
"Only God know say i go collect the money back."
user516891005162 said:
"This woman no sabi appreciate haha though if you think you worth more and they didn't give you any,she can't do anything about it nah haaaa."
Francis Wilfred said:
"I go collect d money back."
Boywest Omoba12 said:
"The way I go use drag dat money back eehn,sas she collect am she don dey expect am."
Mr lee said:
"If I no collect am back make I bend."
anniechris3 said:
"Make I hear say I no collect my money back."
Source: Legit.ng