A woman who got a N100k gift did not show enough appreciation as many people kicked against her attitude

The lady said that she was worth more than she was given because of the way she performed in an earlier video

A few social media users said that they would have collected their money back if she gave them such a response

A content creator who earlier made a video with a woman went back to her and gifted her N100,000.

Many people were surprised at her attitude towards the money. The woman entertained many people in an earlier clip on @soltdgmc1 TikTok page.

The woman argued with the man over the N100k gift. Photo source: @soltdgmc1

Source: TikTok

The woman said that she was worth more than the money given because of how much she entertained people.

TikTokers people said that a woman like that can never appreciate anything, even if given everything.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ALASEPE TV said:

"If you build her a mansion she no go still appreciate."

rose28166 said:

"If I no collect my money make I die."

Ayomideji said:

"Ogbeni normally ondo people no they appreciate."

MotivationDee said:

"She probably thinks he is playing a prank and will ask for it back or most likely in shock."

Slay said:

"Only God know say i go collect the money back."

user516891005162 said:

"This woman no sabi appreciate haha though if you think you worth more and they didn't give you any,she can't do anything about it nah haaaa."

Francis Wilfred said:

"I go collect d money back."

Boywest Omoba12 said:

"The way I go use drag dat money back eehn,sas she collect am she don dey expect am."

Mr lee said:

"If I no collect am back make I bend."

anniechris3 said:

"Make I hear say I no collect my money back."

Man returned from abroad broke

Meanwhile, Legit earlier reported that a Nigerian man who had spent at least 15 years abroad but became broke and had to resort to a security job got help.

The man said people had been calling him worldwide. He added that he even got a credit alert of over N180k. There was also a plan to send him abroad.

