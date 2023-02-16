A Nigerian bricklayer has earned praise from netizens on Instagram after showing off his philanthropic side

In a heartwarming clip, the kind bricklayer offered money to a stranger to pay his transport fare

Reacting to the sweet gesture, the young man brought out wads of cash and handed the money over to the bricklayer

A bricklayer instantly got the reward for the kindness he showed to a total stranger on the road.

While carrying out his job, a man approached the bricklayer claiming to be stranded. According to him, he needed money to pay for a bus back home.

Without hesitation, the bricklayer immediately asked his worker to give N200 to the total stranger.

Reacting to the sweet gesture, the surprised man immediately informed the bricklayer that it was only a prank.

He revealed that he only wanted to see the first person who would help him, and he would in turn, surprise the person with extra cash.

The bricklayer's face quickly lit up with happiness as he received the cash gift.

Social media reactions

Captured_by_ayo said:

"Na old note oo no collect."

Ika._.marley reacted:

"I pray God comes through for us at our slightest expectations…God bless you."

_boyspecial_ commented:

"Most people think people from the north are bad, I hope they see now that most Northerners are nice people."

Hassan_gidogas stated:

"This content brings smile to my face, bcos most people think Hausa are bad and extremely poor. We don't choose to be poor we are only content with what we have and we know God will surely make a way for us. Those ones carrying gun are not Hausa. They are hired people from somewhere we don't know.

The_abacha_place reacted:

"To think that he told the other guy “Please check for #100 or #200 there and give him”, then later said “No, just give him #200.”

Nzeukachukwu added:

"Our humane is what breathe life to humanity."

Zeusnation100 added:

"You prove to the world every time that we still got good people on all sides of our country even to the smallest man. Thank you."

Watch the video below:

