Pretty Lady Shows Off Flight Ticket After Booking Early, Relocates to UK: “My Dream Country”
- A lady was super excited after she booked her UK flight and prepared to relocate out of her country
- The lady ensured she got everything she needed as she packed her bags with enough clothes for the trip
- Many social media users wondered why they have been seeing relocation videos on their timelines
A beautiful lady joined the many young people who have sought greener pastures in the UK.
After booking her flight ticket to the foreign country, the lady made a TikTok video to show off a white envelope.
Lady moves to the UK
She (@jumaiblackie) visited a "bend down select" market and got enough clothes and provisions she would need in her new country.
The lady made her hair before relocation. Her clip stirred emotions when she left her friends and family behind.
Watch the video below:
Lady gets congratulatory messages for relocating to the UK
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Brizzy vibez said:
"Since I entered TikTok these evening I have been seeing just these type of videos. I pray it’s a sign fr me."
user1418738605541 said:
"Please sister how did you do it am happy for you please help me."
Teddy queency said:
"I will received mine soon in Jesus name Amen."
Shoyoye Olawale Damilare said:
"Congratulations to you dear."
TheSoftBoy said:
"I’m going to use this sound soon."
onyebueke Glorious somto said:
"Congratulations thank you Jesus."
Blesolar85 said:
"Amen no helper but I trust in God."
iT's Chi Bby said:
"I've seen almost six relocating videos today. It'll be my turn soon."
kizzy said:
onyebueke Glorious somto said:
user8506770962907 said:
"Congratulations it will be my turn soon by God's Grace, Amennnn."
CHRIS said:
"Congratulations, this is mine soon in Jesus name."
kizzy said:
