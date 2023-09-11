A Nigerian man entertained his visiting mother with Amazon's device Alexa as he gave it instructions

Alexa welcomed the mother in the Urhobo language after making the room well-ventilated so she could be comfortable

One of the people who saw how dumbstruck the mother was said she would have a lot of things to say when she returned home

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young man has made a funny video of how he instructed his Amazon Assistant, Alexa, during his mother's visit.

The man (@ielect20) started by saying:

"Alexa, we have a guest."

The mother looked at her son in surprise. Photo source: @ielect20

Source: TikTok

Amazon Alexa switched on fan

The Amazon assistant immediately welcomed the mother and made her comfortable in the TikTok clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After telling her the day's weather conditions, Alexa switched on the fan for her. The old woman was surprised.

Alexa asked the man how people were greeted in his language. The assistant used "migwo" to welcome the woman properly.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

CodedWORK said:

"Only thing Wey go make me buy this Alexa na if the thing dey on gen for backyard."

MOzahks said:

"Alexa fit off my neighbor Gen? cos i don dey wait tey tey make him babe come charge for my side."

Boss_lady_images said:

"You will see when you are not there she will tell Alexa to cook for her."

praise David said:

"If i get Alexa i swear i no need friend."

rayan said:

"You sure say your mama go come your house again."

Rodn3y junior said:

"When mom goes back eh!...She go take mama chinyere say the prophecy came true."

Ralph said:

"Make mama proud don turn make mama confused."

Ehi said:

"Ur mom reminded me of my mom i missed her."

leemah said:

"Mama don Dey think wetin this boy dey do."

Man builds house for mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @dozzy039, got many people praising him after he shared a video of the new house he built.

He captioned it, "Just for you mama nobody else worth am" to show it was for his mother. The clip showed that the construction was already done and painted.

Source: Legit.ng