A Nigerian lady showed people what it meant to be kind as she treated her gateman with good food.

Among the delicious dishes she (@tyneeyy) served him were spaghetti and jollof rice. When she gave him beans, she made provision for garri and cold water.

The gateway was always at her doorstep for the food. Photo source: @tyneeyy

Source: TikTok

Lady made gateman comfortable

The man was always waiting at a doorstep to get the food from her. Many people said they did not mind being her gateman.

Some social media users loved how she kept the gateman's face from the camera and gave him privacy in her video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ola said:

"The fact that she did not show his face."

wife joked:

"U nor need gate child?"

Precious Ugwe520 said:

"You no need gate woman join."

Amy dollurzzz asked:

"Does your gateman need a wife?"

OYIN Gidi said:

"I love the fact that you didn’t show his face."

Everything Anna said:

"You no want cleaner?I sabi clean well well."

fai60604 said:

"Pls I’m a house girl I’m looking for work, don’t worry just feed me I no need the money."

Temitope20 said:

"Shey make I come dey wash plate for your hux."

jessy gold said:

"I dey find work ooo nd I sabi open gate with vibez oo."

Natasha said:

"That’s so nice of you you have a good heart."

Fav BB said:

"Can I be ur gate woman I promise I no go stubborn."

Source: Legit.ng