A trending video showing a lady and a monkey looking well-dressed has stirred mixed reactions online

The lady filmed their bonding time as they played like they could communicate like two good friends

The monkey felt comfortable in the presence of the lady as she examined her hair as sisters would to each other

A lady with a monkey for a pet shared a video of both of them bonding like friends. People were amazed to watch them.

After she (@fatishka71) petted the animal and gave it a kiss, the monkey playfully checked her hair. The animal even had an earring.

The monkey checked the lady's hair. Photo source: @fatishka71

Source: TikTok

Monkey and lady played

The lady even dressed up the kind of a girl as the pet bobbled his head to some music in the video.

Some social media users warned the lady not to let the monkey know when she is pregnant so the child doesn't take its looks.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sodsssvibe said:

"My neighbors daughter has this same dress."

Gifticarey said:

"Why una no just born pikin at once make we rest."

Irebami said:

"Nah different breed of people Dey this world."

Macarthy Jnr said:

"The only advise I get be say….. if u get belle no let am near u oh."

Olaitan Sheriff said:

"Una resemble each other."

Call mi cherish said:

"She understand d sound & she do pass my ex."

perfection_david said:

"Yes Is true.i remember carrying this particular baby around when I was pregnant. when I gave birth my bby looks so much like that girl I was carrying."

444 said:

"Omo see as this couple jus fine anyhow."

Pretty said:

"All I have to say now is omo."

Kora said:

"I like ur boyfriend oo."

DANITO said:

"The day this thing go change am for you."

Source: Legit.ng