A Nigerian man shared a video of the house he built for his mother and people have been congratulating him

The young man said that only his mother is worth such a big blessing as he showed the painted building

Among many TikTokers who celebrated him in the comment section was a person who commended the project's roof

A young Nigerian man, @dozzy039, has got many people praising him after he shared a video of the new house he built.

He captioned it "Just for you mama nobody else worth am" to show it was for his mother. The clip showed that the construction was already done and painted.

People praised the design of the house. Photo source: @dozzy039

Man gifted mum big house

The only things that have not been done about the building project are fencing and flooring the compound. He revealed that it was a five-bedroom flat.

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to congratulate the young man. Some prayed that blessings would also come their way soon.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 90 comments with more than 1,500 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@omodano said:

"Congrats to you and mumsy. Pls how long did it take the workmen to finish the roofing?"

@mbaemmanuel987 said:

"Omo the person that roof this building deserves an award i swear congratulation i tap from ur blessing."

@Oficial_p4 said:

"Bruh I like this plan how do I get the same for my mom."

@CHIMA said

"Congratulations nwanne."

@Successful Dadi said:

" Congratulations Odogwu Nwannem ODO Ado Egodinaboot Nwoke."

@thankgodwisdom3 said:

"Congratulations bro, I tap from this blessing."

@horlar connect247 said:

"Congratulations boss man ,, pls hw many bedrooms flat is this sir course I love the house."

He replied:

"5 master bedrooms."

@tlightmoney777 said:

"Nah man you be bro congrats bro more house to come."

@baby lilkesh said:

"Congratulations bro. Much respect to you I pray my odogwu brother and my husband have this one day."

@user3093588062511 said:

"Congratulations :confetti_ball:,it will soon be my turn."

Man completed his foundation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian (@efebillionsdaniel) who just started developing his land after he bought it made a video online to show people how it all started.

The man knelt in front of a person who prayed for him. A woman believed to be his mother stood by his side to pray along with him.

After the foundation of the land was done, the man made a video of labourers working on the site. His countenance showed he was proud of what he's achieved.

Source: Legit.ng