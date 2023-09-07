A doctor's heartwarming story of how she met her husband has gone viral on TikTok

The woman shared a video of herself and her partner, who also worked as a doctor, and revealed that they fell in love before graduating from university

She said she was grateful that she found her soulmate early in life, and that she would not have been able to handle the pressure of being single and searching for a partner

A touching video of a couple who worked as doctor and met each other at university has captured the hearts of many people on TikTok.

The woman, who goes by the username @dr.shanmd, posted a clip of her and her husband wearing their scrubs and smiling at the camera.

They look good and happy together. Photo credit: TikTok/@dr.shanmd

Source: TikTok

She narrated their love story in the background, saying they met while studying nursing at university and fell in love before graduating.

Lady celebrates husband

She expressed her gratitude for finding her true love early in life and said that she would not have been able to deal with the stress and anxiety of being single and looking for a partner in the competitive dating scene.

The video, which was captioned, has amassed thousands of views and comments from people who were moved by their sweet romance.

Many praised their dedication to their profession and relationship and wished them a happy and healthy future together.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jade reacted:

"The absolute flex this is. Of course! He's securing the bag too."

Struth:

"He secured the bag and you did too! Beautiful couple!!"

Andrea Reid:

"I hope you don't get this wrong because l admire you so much but do you iron your scrubs?"

Dr Shan responded:

"Nope. These things get blood and bodily fluids on m every single day. I return them to the hospital after every shift and get a clean pair."

Lala:

"Love it. Where did you go to school."

Thandiwe:

"Me waiting till i get into PA school and meet my man there."

