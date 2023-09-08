A lady has shared the WhatsApp messages she received from her younger sister, who complained about their mother

The heartbroken girl cried in the voice note as she narrated how their mother physically attacked her

While sharing the chats via her official TikTok account, the elder sister reiterated the dramatic attitude of last-born children

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A female Nigerian identified as @oloriofoloris on TikTok has revealed a distressing incident involving her mother and their last born.

She shared a screenshot of her conversation with her younger sister, who complained that their mother had broken a spatula while beating her.

Last born reports her mother to elder sister Photo credit: @oloriofoloris/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

“She broke the turning stick on my back”, she cried.

Last born in tears after getting beaten by mym

She sent a tearful voice note to Olori, recounting how she was mercilessly beaten by their mother for no apparent reason.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to her, the motive behind the attack from her mum remains unclear, leaving her confused and hurt.

The voice note said;

“I was at the back of the house, I was not even hearing what she was saying only for me to enter inside the kitchen She just entered and started beating me. I didn’t even understand what caused it. She was just beating me anyhow.”

Reactions as last born reports mum to elder sister

This heart-wrenching account has struck a chord with many, prompting discussions about the importance of understanding and addressing domestic violence.

@ojochide____ said:

“And they wonder why we don't want to have anything to do with them when we grow older.”

@Brielle Y reacted:

“I love my parents but I think the best relationship for us is a distant one Abeg.”

@Ego oyibo G commented:

“But it's not fair. I went through this too.”

@Big Nonnie said:

“And I was crying with her cus I can relate Justice for lastborn !!we matter!”

@PATTIE BABY said:

“First make she no break plate for your head.”

@Okiemute said:

“As a fellow lastborn I'm literally crying the pain in her voice is breaking my heart we lastborns don't deserve this.”

@Ese commented;

“She's not dramatic o000 I can relate o.”

@Afenomi commented:

“Avoid mummy please.”

@Racheal reacted:

“This screams my last born.”

Watch the video below:

Lady complains about her step mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young South African lady recently headed online to complain about her 24-year-old step mum who has posted that she was busy with "mum duties" on her Instagram story after she was tasked with buying her step-daughter a gift for her birthday.

Rabo_mthiyane also took to the app to say that her step mum had thereafter seen the tweet and proceeded to share laughing emoji's - an act that got her blocked by her stepdaughter, who didn't think it was funny, on the app.

"My Dad's 24 year old girlfriend was assigned to buy me a birthday gift she was busy posting Instagram stories with the quote 'Mommy duties'," she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng