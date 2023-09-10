A brilliant Nigerian man, John Obot, from Uyo, has started the hard task of reading several books for 145 hours

The man who intended to break the Guinness World Record for the longest reading hours had completed more than 20 hours

Nigerians who thronged his reading session on Facebook offered him words of support as he continued

A Nigerian man, John Obot, who got approval from Guinness World Records to read for 145 hours has started.

The man currently at Watbridge Hotel and Suites in Uyo to complete the arduous task planned to read many books.

John Obot has read for eight hours and moving strong. Photo source: John Obot

Source: Facebook

John Obot to set new Guinness World Records

Obot read aloud with a mic against a white background. As he read, he swivelled on his chair gently.

As of the time of writing this report, the live had 28,000 views, which showed many people tuned in.

Current Guinness record is 124 hours

It should be noted that the current record holder on an individual reading aloud is Rysbai Isakov from Kyrgyzstan. He read for 124 hours in 2022.

Watch his recorded live session below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Abasifreke Dan said:

"Keep going, John!"

Elizabeth Felix said:

"Congratulations in advance."

Edymariae Dominic said:

"We are behind you brother. May God give you the grace to achieve this."

Akan Mike said:

"This remind me of my high school days 'comprehension' very interesting."

Ibanga Isine said:

"I will be here with you till the early hours of tomorrow. Not only with prayers but will continuously drop words of encouragement for you brother. Strength. Love. Light."

Christian Jacob said:

"Wishing you sufficient grace to accomplish this task."

Mbosowo Akai said:

'More like he is telling us a story! I love it."

Wilson Henry Wilson said:

"Kudos brother! Jah give you the strength to scale through."

Uby Essien Onna said:

"Read on bro! I will stay here with you forever."

