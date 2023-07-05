A Nigerian man has received approval from the Guinness World Records to read for 145 hours in an attempt to set a new record

The man, named John Obot said his official record attempt will commence on September 9 to 15 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state

According to Obot his aim for hosting the read-a-thon is to encourage reading culture in the society

A Nigerian man who is a book enthusiast is set to start a reading marathon that would last for 145 hours.

The reader, John Obot is aiming to set a new world record with the reading marathon, which will hold in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

John Obot is reading to break a Guinness World Record. Photo credit: Facebook/John Obot.

Source: UGC

Already, Obot has applied to the Guinness World Records and got approval for the record attempt.

Information posted on his Facebook page shows that Obot's record attempt will take place from September 9 to 15.

He posted the mail he received from the GWR, which approved his application for the record attempt.

Obot said he is using the opportunity provided by the reading marathon to create awareness on the importance of reading.

Current record holder read for 124 hours

The current record for the longest reading marathon is held by Rysbai Isakov from Kyrgyzstan.

In 2022, Rysbai spent 124 hours reading, and his reading marathon took place in Bursa, Turkey, from 22 to 27 September 2022.

If Obot succeeds in reading for 145 hours, he will become the world record holder for the longest reading aloud. He will be reading a collection of 25 Nigerian novels.

Reactions from Facebook users as Nigerian man is set to commence reading marathon

Ofonime Honesty said:

"Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe should be part of the collection."

Abigail Akpan said:

"Wow, I love this! So good that you are venturing into another area. Guinness World Record has so many records one can break, not just cooking."

