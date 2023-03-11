A Nigerian lady who posted a video of her gateman looking and laughing as she danced has stirred massive reactions

The security man had to stop when he saw how the lady was making funny moves in front of her camera

Many people who reacted to the video questioned if the man was indeed her gateman or someone else

A young Nigerian lady, @cici_ade7, has made a funny video about a gateman and her in the house, and people could not stop talking about them.

In the clip, the lady was dancing in front of her camera when the gateman passed, stopped, and started laughing.

People had mixed reactions towards the lady's dance video. Photo source: @cici_ade7

Gateman laughed at lady

The lady said that her dance moves were so poor, suggesting that it was what the young man found funny.

Many people asked her if the man was a gateman or if she just said so to elevate her status on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 21,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pelumi said:

"Your gate man ?house way u rent."

Oracle said:

"Fear woman nAh so my babe turn me to driver the other day."

Oyin said:

"My gateman?..... next time you say (our gateman) sorry no be you get house."

Salvage said:

"What of if the person is on TikTok and saw this video."

Jennifer Oliver said:

"I don see vision he go soon pick come turn ur landlord and husband."

Stefanie said:

"Work hard so they won't call you my gate man."

Rukky for short said:

"Gateman don Dey crush on house maid."

Source: Legit.ng