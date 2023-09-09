A Nigerian lady kept calm as she met a woman in the market who kept preaching against her bum shorts

The preacher opened the bible and started dishing out criticism some metres away from her as people watched

Many ladies who saw the drama shared how they were also in a similar situation while wearing short outfits

A pretty Nigerian lady was surprised after she wore bum shorts to a market and met a female preacher.

The preacher got angry at her manner of dressing and quickly opened her bible to show why such was bad.

The preacher said it is not good to wear bum shorts. Photo source: @anitachukwu

Lady dressed in bum shorts

While the woman preached with some passages from the bible, the lady (@anitachukwu) kept her cool and kept filming her.

The preacher even condemned the lady's artificial nails in a video. Many people witnessed the drama in the market.

rukayatajibade said:

"They can never mind their business."

Sheike’s place said:

"She even came to stand in your front is the courage for me."

BIG JOE said:

"Person wey you suppose wipe cord."

She replied:

"Na because my mother stand beside me there so I had to be respectful if not I for change am for her."

Olatoyosi Quadri said:

"I like how you were recording her. People are unserious."

benitashaclyn said:

"Omo, I for hold this woman, hug her, tell her will you visit me in my hotel room for 100,000 make she shout tire."

Imisi Baby said:

"Mine own experience was dugbe market in Ibadan, I was wearing a bikers short omo I cry reach house Ibadan people insult is not for the weak."

Secret01 said:

"If you give am money now she go pray for you."

Precious said:

"These people be doing too much lately… make I jam one first! E no go funny."

Lady poured water on sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who did not like how her sister was dressed for church condemned her act.

The sister carried a bucket of water and drenched the sibling for choosing to wear a short gown to the house of God.

