A Nigerian lady who fell in love with her gateman made videos of the young man as she told social media users he was handsome

The lady filmed the man from her window and as the man was opening their house gate for her to go out

The videos stirred mixed reactions as some said that she should not distract the man and allow him to do his job

A young Nigerian lady (@lucyjane906) has made two videos that showed a fine man working as a gateman in her compound.

In a previous video she shared on a page, the lady filmed the man from afar and said she did not know how she fell in love with him.

The lady said she found the gateman so cute. Photo source: @lucyjane906

Her second clip showed her walking out of her compound in shorts as the young man opened the gate for her.

Many people who reacted to her video said that falling in love with a gateman is not entirely bad as some warned the lady against the act.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 2,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Manfred B Johnson said:

"It happens is not a bad thing."`

user3292969256018 said:

"That'the only reason why we poor people no dey love bcoz some girls no dey even see us as human."

Kelly p said:

"I guess you are in love."

adebayonoah08 said:

"His job doesn't define him, perhaps all he needed is just a little help. However tread softly..."

OG Fuller13 said:

"Abeg I wan be ur gateman slf."

QlinksTaylord said:

"Too much Nigerian movies dey deceive you errh."

Zaby said:

"Trust me the gateman mind dey.. na man I’m be…"

user5248814739413 said:

"IBIAKWA....you don dey find person wey you go put in trouble."

user2826727669624 said:

"Interesting. allow the young man do his job abeg."

Man fell in love with waitress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, @just_1_roland, who went to a restaurant to have a meal got carried away by one of the waitresses' beauty, and he just had to capture it on his phone.

While sitting at a place in the eatery, the man zoomed in on the lady's face to show people how pretty she looked. He said he was in love with her already.

Many people in his comment section agreed that the lady is very pretty. Some social media users asked him to approach her and tell her his feelings.

