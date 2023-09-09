A Nigerian lady moved from earning N20,000 as a nurse to getting a bigger annual salary as NHS nurse in the UK

The lady narrated how she suffered in between jobs earning below N200k before she travelled abroad

Many people praised the successful nurse and the hard work she invested into her career for years

A Nigerian lady earning so little as a nurse in Nigeria relocated to the UK, and her salary increased.

The lady said her first salary as a nurse in Ibadan was N20k per month. After losing a N45k employment while job hunting in Lagos, she suffered.

The lady wore her nurse overall. Photo source: @proudnursemj

Source: Twitter

Nurse salary in UK vs Nigeria

The nurse (@proudnursemj) later got a job of N75k salary in VI, but transportation costs ate much into her income.

Her situation slightly improved years later as she earned N108k on the same island. This was close to when she later relocated to the UK in 2019.

NHS nurse salary scale

The Nigerian lady started her nursing career as a band 5 NHS nurse before she was promoted to band 7 theatre manager.

A check on the internet showed an entry-level NHS Band 7 nurse earns £43,742 (N43,047,018.36) annually.

Calling herself a manager, she could be earning between £45,996 (N45,265,206.35) and £50,056 (N49,260,700.26), which are for "Intermediate step point" and "top step point".

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@OXY_Medix said:

"Congratulations MJ.

"I’m super proud of and how far you’ve pulled yourself through…. If determination was a name, then that would have been your middle name. Keep soaring higher dear."

@ufombachibuike said:

"I pray for courage to tell my story one day and to tell it without a drop of tears until then congratulations MJ."

@SamdGreat01 said:

"Life is not always straight. Your determination and doggedness is paying off. The sky is just the starting point."

@Oluwafunnmi said:

"Woow! Congratulations sis. I am happy for you and celebrate this huge testimony."

Nigerian doctor moved to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian doctor who relocated to Canada narrated his mixed experiences in the country.

The man said he was stable back home with three vehicles, a house, and a good job before coming to Canada. He advised anybody living well in Nigeria to ditch any plan of moving to Canada as it is not worth it.

Source: Legit.ng