A Nigerian man has disclosed that he only relocated to Canada for his kids to have a better life

The doctor said that Canadian work rules are strict with hours and not as flexible and relaxed as in Nigeria

According to him, anybody who has a stable source of income back home should not bother making plans to come

A Nigerian doctor who relocated to Canada has narrated his mixed experiences in the foreign country.

The man said he was stable back home with three vehicles, a house, and a good job before coming to Canada.

Working in Canada and earning salary

He advised anybody living well in Nigeria to ditch any plan of moving to Canada as it is not worth it.

Speaking about his work experience in a video by Kaizabi, the doctor said he faced some discrimination among colleagues.

The Nigerian man stated that earning a salary in Nigeria is better than in Canada. According to him, a person earning $1000 (N757,020) back home would do way more with the money.

Netizens pick between living in Canada vs living in Nigeria

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below when it was reshared by @princelucky.blog:

Adukebillions said:

"This man has said absolutely nothing but the truth!"

Deji Mecury said:

"He means to say in Nigeria you can play around while working, every working country requires you to work by schedule and ontime."

philiponuzu said:

"This man is very intelligent, he’s selling Nigeria at a high prize like, Nigerians should have a positive outlook to the outside world."

Damian said:

"Dey play, you go explain tire! Leave us we will come and see for ourselves."

Base immy said:

"Thanks actually if you can afford to get to Canada i think you can make it here home and live happily and longer."

Habari Maalum wondered:

"This man says he is in Canada for his kids so he is ok with his kids living in the same Canada he says is not good for him?"

Man regrets moving to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man who worked in Canada for several years said that he regretted relocating to the country.

The man said that he had to travel back to make enough money that made him richer than when he was in Canada.

Man in UK gets his salary

In similar news, a Nigerian man living in the UK showed why the country is a good place to have a better life as a migrant.

The man (@king.afoo) told people not to listen to people saying that relocating abroad is a wrong decision and that success there is hard.

Source: Legit.ng