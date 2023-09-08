A Nigerian man has taken revenge against his girlfriend who dumped him to be with a customer

The girl painfully betrayed her boyfriend who genuinely cared for her and opened a boutique for her

It was gathered that the girl immediately switched to dating one of her customers after her boyfriend got broke

A Twitter user identified as @wizarab10 caught the attention of the online community with a story that delved into the depths of human emotions.

He tweeted about a man who generously opened a boutique for his beloved, only to get betrayed by the woman he once held in high esteem.

Photo credit: Jasmin Merdan, FG Trade/ Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material.

Source: UGC

The lady began dating one of the store's customers when he faced financial hardships.

Man takes revenge on girl who dumped him when he got broke

However, fate took an unexpected turn as the man rose from the ashes and achieved newfound success, ultimately rekindling a romantic relationship with the girl who had betrayed him.

Wizarab said that the man's actions took a sinister twist, as he allegedly transformed the girl into a slave and subjected her to harmful substances in an attempt to inflict damage upon her.

He added that the lady is already plagued by depression and a sense of emptiness, yet the man remains relentless in his pursuit to utterly destroy her.

According to the tweets, he only spends money on her when it serves his malevolent purpose, as he no longer considers himself her boyfriend.

He wrote:

“Dude opened boutique for his babe and she started dating her customer because he went broke. Now, he is back on top far better than he was and the girl is back cheating on her customer with him.

"He has turned her into sxx slave and makes her take harmful stuff just to destroy her.

"He said she is depressed and dead inside already but he is not done with her. He wants to finish her completely. He doesn't spend money on her unless he is getting something to damage her, because he is not the boyfriend anymore. People dey revenge sha. The heart of humans.”

Reactions as man vows to destroy girl who dumped him when he got broke

The shocking story has sparked a heated discussion on social media, shining a light on the dark side of human nature and the lengths some individuals may go to seek revenge.

@anniehycienth said:

“She must have damaged him.”

@Adesuwa reacted:

“May Almighty God heal the guy from his pains and may God also remove greed from the lady's eyes. If not for greed, she for don japa."

@ritascent said:

“The boy is evil, and it's so unfair because of cheating, you want to end her life?”

@Comfy reacted:

“Revenge is bitter ooo. It brings no peace even to the revenger.”

@TemitopeOjo11 said:

“He has already gotten his revenge by getting back on top, he's supposed to just find someone better and move on with his life, all those things he's doing to her can/would never give him peace and closure. Ever!”

@JoeBek reacted:

“Don't blame the guy for one bit, the babe has the right and is free to leave anytime she wants but you know what? She won't, GREED.”

Man plots deadly revenge on cheating girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recently found out that his girlfriend was sleeping with another man, and he drafted a revenge plan. He was sitting at home with her when a message popped up on her phone from her side boo, thanking her for treating him well in bed.

After seeing the message, he pretended not to see it and continued the relationship with her and even treated her more nicely. Subsequently, he got another girlfriend while still in the relationship.

He slept with all his cheating girlfriend's friends and then planned the introduction of himself to his new girl's family. When it was time for his wedding, he called the attention of his cheating girlfriend and told her everything he had done to her. She wept bitterly, but it was too late.

Source: Legit.ng