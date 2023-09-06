A man proposed marriage to his girl, asking her to spend the rest of her life with him, but things didn't go as expected

The young man's mother was present at the surprise proposal, but the lady still said no and walked away

The man was left kneeling in heartbreak in public as the lady dropped the flower he gave her

A man had his mother accompany him to where he proposed marriage to his girlfriend.

A video posted on TikTok by @bossstarn showed when the man arrived at the proposal venue with a bouquet of flowers.

Source: TikTok

His mother stood beside him as he went down on his knees and asked the lady to marry him.

There was tension in the air as the lady arrived at the venue blindfolded without knowing what was happening.

Man gets rejected by his girlfriend

When her blindfolds were removed, she saw herself standing before her boyfriend, who was holding a flower and a ring.

The lady took the flower from the man but did not take the ring as she walked away from the scene.

Another TikTok clip captured the heartbreaking moment. Some TikTok users said the lady should have taken the ring and not embarrassed him in front of his mum.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from as lady rejects man in the presence of his mother

@richfriend23 commented:

"That lady with the sweeper already saw it coming."

@kasupu said:

"And here I am searching for a man to propose to me. I wish it was me."

@user9939297737424 said:

"She was smiling, until she started thinking that her real man will come across the video."

@moriah k94 commented:

"To think that some of us have not experienced this."

@Nora said:

"Is she getting married to his mom an him? She had a right to do what was good for her."

@Mercij said:

"Why not say yes just to save him the embarrassment then talk to him in private and turn down the proposal? Even boys hurt too."

Source: Legit.ng