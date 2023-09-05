A heart-warming video of a dad’s tearful reaction when his daughter surprised him with her medical exam results has warmed hearts

The daughter, who had just passed her final medical exam, decided to share the good news with her father at his workplace

The video showed the dad’s disbelief and joy as he hugged his daughter and cried tears of happiness for her achievement

A touching video that captured a dad’s emotional reaction when his daughter revealed that she had passed her final medical exam has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The proud father, who worked in an office, had no idea that his daughter was coming to visit him with some exciting news.

The father could not contain his joy. Photo credit: TikTok/@medical_kat

Source: TikTok

The video showed when the daughter walked into his office and told him she had passed her medical exam and was now a qualified doctor.

The dad’s face lighted up with disbelief and joy as he embraced his daughter and broke down in tears of happiness.

He couldn’t stop crying as he congratulated his daughter and told her how proud he was of her accomplishment.

The video has touched the hearts of thousands of viewers who have praised the dad for his genuine love and support for his daughter.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Liv6373773 reacted:

"Following your journey from day 1. Absolutely thrilled for you. You have helped thousands of people study while yoU study & u deserve this."

Pandagurl said:

"I hope this will happen to me soon too, amen."

Muslimat6474747 commented:

"Allahumma Barik. this was written for you sister, may Allah Subhanawata'la continue to bless you and your beautiful family."

Nyataylorsversion:

"Inshallah u continue to do amazing things and be the pride of ur family."

SimBabs:

"I am planning to get pls any phool share your Ways for me into medical s with us."

