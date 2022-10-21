After eight years of living in the United States, a Nigerian man returned to the country to see his wife

A heartwarming video showing the moment the woman received her husband at the airport has stirred reactions

The excited woman appreciated God for the reunion as she celebrated her husband's return on social media

A Nigerian woman simply identified as Hajia Nosimot has celebrated finally seeing her husband again after eight years of being apart.

Nosimot's husband has been in America during those years and she was more than excited as she received him at the airport.

He had been living in the US for years. Photo Credit: TikTok/@hajianosimot001

The excited woman shared the heartwarming video on TikTok and elicited reactions from netizens who celebrated their reunion.

A scene in the clip showed Nosimot's husband helping himself to a Nigerian delicacy in what appears to be an eatery.

Nosimot also shared a loved-up photo they took together.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

afusatadenike750 said:

"Happy for you, may you never experience a better yesterday."

omotolani adunni said:

"Since when did u start processing travel pls tell me i want confirm something plssss."

Lee said:

"Congratulations you have a good husband ma."

Eniola Taiwo516 said:

"Congratulations ma this is the reason I didn’t meet you in shop yesterday to buy my children juice."

Queen said:

"Congratulations, Hamdan waskuran. Happy for your my beautiful wife."

user2119840654951 said:

"You try ooo mine was over three years I nearly lost my brains it’s not easy but Allihamdullahi."

