A young man got a good agent to facilitate his visa to Canada, and his passport was quickly delivered

The man went to the salon to plait his hair in preparation for his travel and hung out with his friends

Many people who watched his video said that they could not wait to get out to a country that offers much more

A young man rejoiced after his passport was delivered to his house. He got a visa to relocate to Canada.

He (@maindrizzle) prepared weeks before he moved abroad by plaiting his hair, packing his bags, and hanging out with friends.

The man was very happy as he got delivery of his passport. Photo source: @maindrizzle

Source: TikTok

Man prepares for Canada

Before his travelling date, he bought and tested new clothes in a TikTok video. He was very excited.

Like a lady whose passport was also delivered, the man's family followed him to the airport to say goodbye.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Beauty Pinkie said:

"How many japa I will be seeing. God answer my prayers."

Julius said:

"Since its not yet my time I won't stop clapping for others."

NUMBER 1 said:

"Must use this sound next year, who is with me."

chikablsmzs said:

"I’m actually coming too but by December."

Vee said:

"How una de take do am oooo I get passport sha na money and location remain."

i am leonie said:

"Naye mwe…who are y’all leaving in Africa…at this rate, u may be the last one here."

Emy said:

"Congratulations bro.. I key into your blessing."

Apple breast said:

"All of una wan run what if una destiny dey here."

Lavish Scott said:

"Just hold on for me my brr. My Time don Near I believe."

MERCY said:

"Nawa oo my fyp if I scroll up this sound like 6times Abi it my turn ni God me sef wan use this sound oo."

PRESHY said:

"I pray next year will not pass me in Jesus name Amen."

user69803803070318 said:

"This one wey everybody just dey japa make una drop update na anyway congratulation dear be safe."

Nigerian family relocated abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady relocated with her husband and child to the UK after they all got visas.

She showed off their international passports three days before they boarded their flight to the foreign country.

