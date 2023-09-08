A TikTok video showing the amazing transformation of a female lawyer who left her legal career to pursue her passion for online business has gone viral

A TikTok video that has gone viral on social media showed the incredible journey of a female lawyer who decided to quit her job and follow her passion for online business.

The video started with the woman wearing her barrister’s wig and gown, which are the traditional attire for lawyers in UK courts.

Nigerian lawyer becomes a successful entrepreneur. Photo credit: TikTok/@raeee

Source: TikTok

She then changed into casual clothes as an online entrepreneur who worked from the comfort of her home.

Nigerian lady becomes successful

She revealed that she has no regrets about her decision and that she was now earning a lot of money in US dollars from her online business.

The video has inspired many people who are looking for alternative ways to make money online and achieve their dreams.

The video has also received a lot of positive comments and likes from TikTok users who praised the woman for her courage and success.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the veracity of the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amore123 said:

"I will keep on congratulating ppl till it gets to my turn. Congratulations!"

Mr.cute HQ_backup:

"I just have to comment on these post,especially those vidoes that that inspires, you can follow me if you want."

Integratio:

"You saved your self from insult."

Source: Legit.ng