A Nigerian human rights lawyer won the Waislitz Global Citizens’ Choice Award 2023 prize of 70 million naira

She is the founder of an NGO that provides free legal services and support to indigent incarcerated individuals

She plans to use the award money to launch Justicepadi, a tech platform that will revolutionize legal aid in West Africa

A Nigerian human rights lawyer, Oluwafunke Adeoye, has won the Waislitz Global Citizens’ Choice Award 2023 prize of $75,000 for her work to end injustice in her country.

The award is presented by the Waislitz Foundation and Global Citizen, and supported by Mesoblast Limited and Unico Capital Holdings.

She receives the award for selfless service. Photo credit: Oluwafunke Adeoye

Adeoye is the Founder and Executive Director of Hope Behind Bars Africa, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that provides free legal services and direct support to indigent incarcerated individuals.

It also promotes criminal justice reforms through research, evidence-based advocacy, and technology.

Nigerian lady wins N70 million

According to Adeoye, her organisation has supported over 17,000 incarcerated individuals through their numerous interventions, ranging from providing access to justice to providing welfare, support and rehabilitation as well as reformation for ex-inmates.

“With the Waislitz Global Citizen award, I plan to fully launch Justicepadi, a tech platform that will revolutionise legal aid in West Africa and expand the organisation’s work for justice-involved individuals,” Adeoye said in a statement.

The Waislitz Global Citizen Awards are annual cash prizes totaling $250,000 that recognise the excellence of individuals in their work to end extreme poverty. The grand prize consists of $100,000 with two additional prizes at $75,000 each, for a total of three prizes.

