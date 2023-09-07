A former lawyer from Nigeria left his country in 2020 to study for her master’s degree in Canada on a fully-funded scholarship

She completed her master’s degree in 2022 and started PhD program on another fully-funded scholarship

She said that relocating to Canada has been the best decision of her life and advised other young Nigerians to pursue their dreams

Many young Nigerians dream of leaving their country for better opportunities abroad.

This dream became a reality for one former lawyer when she decided to pursue her education in Canada.

She said it was the best decision of her life. Photo credit: Twitter/@summeruknow

Source: Twitter

She earned 50,000 naira monthly as a lawyer in Nigeria but was not satisfied with her career prospects.

She wanted to further her studies and explore new fields of interest.

Lady becomes successful in Canada

She received a fully-funded scholarship to study for her master’s degree in Canada, which she completed in August, 2022.

After she completed her master’s degree in August 2022, she was offered another fully-funded scholarship to continue her studies at the doctoral level.

She accepted the offer and started PhD program in September 2022.

She said that leaving Nigeria for Canada has been the best decision of his life.

Find the transcript of the tweet below:

"As a lawyer who was earning 50k monthly, I decided in 2018 to leave Nigeria. I finally left Nigeria to Canada for my Masters in 2020. It was a fully-funded scholarship. I graduated in August 2022 and started my PhD in September 2022. Its also fully-funded. Japa(also known as relocation) has been the best decision of my life."

Find the tweet below:

