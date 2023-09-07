A young lady studying abroad has shared a video on TikTok where she expressed her loneliness as the only black person in her environment

She showed how isolated and out of place she felt among many white people

Some viewers commented that they could see the sadness in her eyes and almost felt like crying with her

A young lady pursuing her studies in a foreign country posted a heartfelt video on the popular social media platform TikTok.

She revealed her loneliness and alienation as the sole black person in her surroundings.

A black lady amidst Oyinbo students.

Source: TikTok

She captured the contrast between her dark skin, the pale faces of the people around her, and how she felt like she did not belong to any group or community.

Some empathetic viewers left supportive comments, saying they could sense the deep sorrow in her eyes and wanted to hug and comfort her.

Legit.ng is yet to confirm the veracity of the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amarachiraymond67 reacted:

"Eyya nobody to gist with for class & sorry ko."

Thonia said:

"E go soon cinnamon. Sometimes I literally feel like crying."

Wendy wrote:

"Make a phone call in your language."

Ruhaima commented:

"You're so pretty. God's Favorite child. The lipstick."

Ever_pwetty1:

"You are so pretty. This is how it feels."

Irreplaceable6363:

"All of u this is me, what I felt, awwwn rich kids some of us na so so suffer since them born Us Nigeria own self no money to go."

Kelvin OG:

"Just focUs and create your own happiness or should I say busy they will pay attention to you."

