A Nigerian man was challenged to remain in a single room for 24 hours without his phone for the prize of N50k

The man accepted the challenge and a camera recorded how he behaved in the room during the duration of the task

Many Nigerians who watched the video expressed interest in doing such a challenge, others said it is how they live daily

A Nigerian man has won N50k for staying alone in a room for 24 hours without using his phone or talking to anyone.

The whole exercise was documented in a video shared on TikTok by the man behind the challenge, @mrbluemax.

He won 50k for completing the challenge. Photo Credit: @mrbluemax

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the unidentified man accepted and was monitored via a camera placed in the room. At intervals, the creator of the challenger brought him meals.

After 12 hours, @mrbluemax came into the room to offer the man N20k to walk away but the offer was turned down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The man insisted on seeing the challenge to the end and was successful.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Lïä said:

"U need another person for two days I need to pay sch fees abeg."

Omo-to-sho said:

"Una go dey pay me for waiting I dey do normally without getting paid."

Adefisoye said:

"The most painful thing is saying surviving instead of enjoying."

Big Trust said:

"My everyday life that's what you are paying someone for."

MAMMI SPICY said:

"Abeg how much for forever as far food dey I no get problem."

BIG_WIN said:

"You mean I will win 50k to live the way am living right now?"

Zillionaire Nkem Ben said:

"Abeg I go like this challenge ooo for 3days straight."

Ajikeade said:

"Hope my phone /food will be with me I can do one week alone in the room."

Man challenged to finish a plate of spaghetti for N5k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man and challenged another fellow to a spaghetti-eating contest.

In a video that has gathered thousands of views, @theasherkine said he would give Noah the sum of N5000 if he finishes his food before him.

With two plates of spaghetti and chicken before them, the two men set down to work. Noah placed his piece of chicken by the side and feasted on the spaghetti first.

He employed the use of his hands and abandoned his spoon. To ensure he does not fail the task, he ate the crumbs on the table.

Source: Legit.ng