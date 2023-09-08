A heartwarming TikTok video shows a nanny’s reaction when her employer surprises her with a house in Abuja after 10 years of service

The nanny, who has been looking after the employer’s children for a decade, shared how she has been faithful and diligent in her job

The employer, who was a woman, decided to reward her for her hard work and dedication by giving her a beautiful house of her own

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A touching video on TikTok has gone viral, showing the emotional moment a nanny received a house in Abuja from her employer as a surprise gift after ten years of service.

The nanny, who has devoted a decade to caring for the employer’s children, showed how she has always been loyal and meticulous.

Nanny looked delighted by the house. Photo credit: TikTok/@metuo_visuals

Source: TikTok

Nanny gets house from employer after 10 years of service

The employer, a kind-hearted woman, expressed her appreciation for her nanny’s hard work and commitment by giving her a stunning house.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video captured the nanny’s delight and thankfulness as she stood close to her new home.

Legit.ng observed several outlets have also reported the story but cannot reach the nanny as of press time.

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the nanny and the employer for their humanity towards each other.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hijay cosmeticz said:

"This is so beautiful."

Aisha O wrote:

"A God bless you and yours."

MurphyLolo557 commented:

"Wow, Godbless you."

Female boss gifts her housemaid loads of cash, phones, and fine handbag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported in 2021 that a Kisumu woman warmed many hearts after gifting her house girl several goodies as appreciation for work well done in 2021.

The woman, identified as Effie Keens Kaano, thought it wise to reward her domestic help of two years as she breaks for the holidays.

The mother of one said she gifted her house girl cash, a smartphone, and another feature phone for her mum, along with a handbag so that she would not go home for Christmas empty-handed.

Source: Legit.ng