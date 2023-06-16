A young woman has shared a hilarious video showing the moment her boss caught her dancing at the office

The pretty lady was having fun with her colleague at work when her manager suddenly walked in

Social media users have reacted to the video with many praising the lady for putting up a positive attitude at work

A cute video of a pretty female employee in uniform dancing in the office has gone viral on the TikTok app.

In the video, the identified as @qwinsoyeh was spotted dancing at her workplace before she was caught by her manager.

Manager catches female staff dancing at the office Photo credit: @quinsoyeh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, instead of scolding her as expected, the manager simply walked away from the scene.

Qwinsoyeh said her colleague stepped in to offer her support while advising her to keep on dancing and not worry about the consequences.

However, Soyeh mentioned in her caption that she would still serve a penalty for her action.

“I will be back after my penalty,” Qwinsoyeh captioned the video.

The clip has since gone viral on social media, with many people praising Soyeh and the supportive attitude of her colleague.

Reactions trail video of lady dancing at office

@big_nuels said:

“The lady behind you is a real friend. I don’t know why but I believe soo.”

@King Ramsey reacted:

“Wow. Smile na so una dey do for here? U just won the heart of a new customer.”

@user1979538172022 said:

“Beautiful baby girl fellow baby.”

@Samora commented:

“When you’re don come to my office, (letter waitin)”

@Florida said:

“Both of you make it more fun.”

@olamide commented:

“Your boss Don have you already nothing e fit do again.”

@D•O•N Fergo said:

“Me as the manger. When you done come and see me in my office.”

@offical pablo said:

“She just dey respect her self, if she free her body dance eeeh, you see those jeans that refuse to shake will shake by force, no touch my comment ooo.”

@Ebube Godson commented:

“What is the woman act ur bck handle let me go and give her plenty like.”

Watch the video below:

Lady seen dancing at her boss' office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady stunned many as she stormed her white boss' office to pull off a bold dance display.

Dressed in a long dress with a scarf covering her head, the lady entered his office while her boss appeared busy. The bold lady immediately broke into a TikTok dance showcase, but her boss was unmoved and did not bat an eyelid. According to the lady's description in the clip, she was hailing her boss because it was Friday and she needed weekend money.

The clip stirred mixed reactions as many hailed her boss for his calm behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng