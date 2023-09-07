A young man has caused a frenzy on social media after sharing his chat with his girlfriend who's from a wealthy home

In the chat, the billionaire's daughter asked that he transfer N5.7 million immediately to her Access bank account

Netizens who read the chat shared via Instagram expressed their shock over the girl's audacity

A Nigerian man identified as @washingtoncrafts on TikTok has shared the WhatsApp message he received from his girlfriend.

While sharing the chat on TikTok, he reiterated to netizens the consequences of dating a rich man’s daughter.

Man cries out as girlfriend requests N5.7 million Photo credit: @washingtoncrafts/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He wrote;

“POV: You are dating a spoilt daughter of a rich man and she thinks you pluck money from a tree, like her dad does.”

Girl requests urgent N5.7 million from boyfriend

The WhatsApp message read:

"Babe, I was calling you to help me send N5.7 million to my Access Bank as my Zenith Bank is experiencing network issues. Please do it fast. I love you."

Reactions as lady requests N5.7 million from boyfriend

The screenshot has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many netizens expressing surprise at the extravagant request.

As the screenshot continues to circulate, it has become a topic of fascination and discussion in online communities.

@Peggycardi commented:

“Na 5.7m she Dey type like that abi na 5700 she wan type.”

@OnlyPriscy said:

“She wan buy that ola of Lagos fish I guess.”

@Nitah Deerah commented:

“Better help her oo,it might be a test to know if u can own her father's empire.”

@appleofdadseyes reacted:

“Una still Dey.”

@Villain reacted:

“Na breakup letter chat GPT they construct for me so.”

@happiness_j012 commented:

“Wen I say i de suffer.”

Maggie Steve reacted:

“She even said do it fast She doesn't know that even in slow motion, the money won't come out.”

Watch the video below:

Lady requests urgent N400k from boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending audio clip has revealed the conversation between a couple who argued over a financial issue.

The girlfriend had threatened to break up with her boyfriend because he sent her 70k after she informed him about her plans to return to school. According to her, N70k was too small to take back to school.

She also compared her boyfriend with other young men who give their girlfriends N800k and N900k. In the voice note shared by @instablog9ja, she asked her boyfriend to send N400,000 to her, or she would break up with him.

Source: Legit.ng