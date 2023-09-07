A young man dished out a serious warning to his coursemates after their school's results were released

In a trending voice note shared via the TikTok app, he sternly warned them not to check his results for him

Social media users have reacted massively to the post, with many sharing their experiences with coursemates

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian student, Miracle Oseghe, has shared the voice note one of his coursemates sent to their school's group chat on WhatsApp.

The voice note revealed the humorous chaos that often ensued in their class group chat whenever results were released.

Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI, Frédéric Soltan/ Getty Images, Miracleoseghe3/TikTok. Depicted persons have no relationship to events described in this story.

Source: UGC

Man warns coursemates against checking his result

In the voice note, the student passionately warned his colleagues not to check his results and urged everyone to focus on theirs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his words:

“I greet everybody! Abeg make everybody Dey check their own result oh, make nobody check my own, no check person own oh. I no send anybody.

"Na God I take beg una because if result come out like this, na so una blood go hot. Make nobody go check my result for me oh, I no send una!”

Reactions trail voice note of student appealing to course mates not to check his result

@user8378530552402 said:

“I dey check people own oh because dem go still check my own. na who no con get better result na him sabi.”

@Joy Joseph3079 commented:

“As if na them they pay my school fees.”

@fatese08 reacted:

Notin u wan tell me na Auchi guy na my brother be this.”

@Gold reacted:

“My course mates that time de good at that.”

@qwinzyta said:

“Chai. How wish I fit take faith wey dey alway run go check my result back then in school as if na she dey pay my skul fees.”

@that _one girly

“Na my class rep voice be this nakes.”

@Big licia92 reacted:

“Abeg ohhle la el na God i take beg una oh.”

@Juzt_lawry said:

“Aswear you will be out of school sef for weekend, your classmates be calling you to tell you the number of carryovers you have plus your GPA.”

@vee commented:

“That thing dey pain ehn y u go dey check results for me.”

Watch the video below:

Man shakes in fear as he checks JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short TikTok video shared by @chancemix_1 has captured the moment a young man tried to check his result in the presence of his mates by using his phone. The first time the man tried, the system could not process it on time.

His mates told him to try it again. With bated breath, the man input the command for a JAMB result request and waited. Seconds after, the result popped up, and the man's hand shook. A glimpse of the result page showed he had an aggregate score of 158. He had 38 in English language, 34 in economics, 45 in government and 41 in mathematics.

Many people in the video's comment section said he would be able to get into a polytechnic. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 3,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng