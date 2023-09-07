A curvy lady dancing in front of the house had to get her dog off as it sought hard for her attention

The dog kept pulling at her clothes and successfully disrupted the lady's dance performance in a clip

Dog lovers who watched her dance said that she must have established a good relationship with the pet

A beautiful lady dancing captured the moment her lovely dog was all over her for attention.

The dog rushed towards her and started tugging at her gown out of excitement. The lady (@moreen075) tried to keep it away.

The dog tried to stop the lady's dance. Photo source: @moreen075

Dog jumps for attention

At a point during a viral TikTok clip, the lady almost fell. The dog did not back out and seemed to want to play.

Many people who watched the lady's video were amazed at the lady's incredible relationship with her dog.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mrs Mom said:

"People who own dogs understand."

Ngqabutho Ndlela said:

"My mind is telling me something."

Coolfestus14 said:

"Dogs always have their favourite person."

Mokwa Senabo said:

"Dog is tired of secret affair."

RnP Marsh said:

"Guys my dogs usually do that to me especially when I spend outside the whole day."

slimPulawa said:

"The dog is enjoying the challenge.....a very peaceful animal."

Buhle Sikobi said:

"That show you hv good connection with that dog."

bupetembo82 said:

"The dog can't just rushed to the airport, it smells something."

David said:

"The dog is not just happy, he wants something."

MULP said:

"I still don't get dogs that "play" like this. I have a dog and he's not this frisky."

Upenyu Clarkson Dzun said:

"Teach him the dance moves, you can't be the star alone."

