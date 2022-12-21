Two dogs' quick response to a lady pretending to be in pain has stirred massive reactions on TikTok

Before clutching her stomach, the lady said that she wanted to prank the animals to stir them up into action

Among many social media users who reacted to the video were those who said their dogs would not behave the same way

A Nigerian lady, @iyanutheresa, has shown people the kind of strong love her dogs have for her.

Standing some metres away from them in her compound, the lady shouted and clenched her stomach to get the animals' reactions.

Dogs showed lady love

Immediately she pretended to collapse from the pain, the dogs were seen running towards her in the TikTok video, trying to see how they could help.

Many social media users who saw the video said that dogs are so intelligent and they could be quite sensitive.

Watch the video below:

The clip has gathered over 600 comments with more than 11,000 likes as of the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Arinola said:

"I wish to see more of you guys though."

stellagift said:

"My own dog go dey bite person for nyash."

olonibuaoluwatoyin said:

"Nothing you fit tell me the one in my house doesn't have sense."

_ARESTED said:

"The black dog is a first aider."

Ayanfe eledumare said:

"Just remain to be good to those dogs that are the best thing I ever see they no dey forget their helper o or who dey feed them wella."

Azu Ndu 99 said:

"My dog no go answer me... that weyreee."

user3943631644339 said:

"See how caring d dogs are."

Jasonbiecer said:

"At first they thought you were going to hit them with the broom."

Olybabs of Lagos asked:

"Please wat breed is the female one?"

She replied:

"Doberman Rottweiler."

Dogs and lady play together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @mhizrhema, shared a video of how her brother's dogs showed her love when she visited him.

In a clip she posted on her TikTok, different breeds of dogs jumped on her happily, wagging their tails as she petted their heads.

She had to carry one of the dogs at a point during the clip. At the start of the video, the animals were already at the gate before she came in.

